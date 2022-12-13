Two arrested for attempted murder in South Congaree

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Two people have been arrested for attempted murder in South Congaree.
Jakqui Stewart and Lela Sampson were both charged by the South Congaree Police Department for attempted murder, assault first degree and discharging a firearm into a dwelling according to the police's Facebook page.
The two, according to the post, are accused of firing several rounds into the victim's residence off Ramblin road after an argument on the phone.
The incident happened on Thanksgiving day and police said this was an isolated incident.