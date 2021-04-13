Police arrest two in connection to church theft

The pair is accused of stealing $2,100 candlesticks from St. Joseph's Church

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a theft at a church last month.

Deborah Leslie, 55 and 57-year-old Gary Nichols are charged with criminal conspiracy and grand larceny.

The couple was found in Lexington by Columbia Police and deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The pair is accused of stealing a set of candlesticks worth a reported $2100 on March 18, 2021 from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Devine Street.

Columbia Police investigators were able to identify the suspects after reviewing surveillance video from the crime scene.