LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people were arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the possession of methamphetamine on Thursday night.

Samuel David Hargett, 54, and Tina Marie Bradbury, 43, both from Lancaster, were charged in connection with the possession of Methamphetamine Thursday night, August 1.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, Hargett was in possession of 1.2 grams of Methamphetamine as he left Bradbury’s home in Lancaster.

Agents made contact with Bradbury at her home and obtained a search warrant. During the search, 12.4 grams of Methamphetamine and several Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills were located.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

Hargett was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. His bond was set Friday morning at $10,000 and he posted bond on Sunday.

Bradbury was charged with trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 grams, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of a park (Wylie Park). Her bond was denied.

Bradbury remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

“Alert Task Force agents acted on information they developed last Thursday night and made yet another trafficking case,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “These things often develop quickly, and the pieces fell into place enabling us to get a search warrant and take a significant quantity of methamphetamine off the streets.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.