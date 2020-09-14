According to Columbia Police the duo are accused of stealing the victim’s belongings including his wallet after shooting him

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at the Rivers Edge Apartments.

According to Columbia Police Holbrook the two men, Saequan Anderson ,20 and Pierre Bouknight , 32, are charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police investigators believe the suspects spoke with the victim, identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 30-year-old Stephen Michael Seegars before shots were fired.

The duo is accused of stealing the victim’s belongings, including his wallet, after shooting and killing him. Police say there is no indication the victim knew the suspects.

Rivers Edge is a housing complex that's specifically for University of South Carolina students. The apartment complex is near Granby Park and the University of South Carolina's Founders Park baseball field, along the Congaree River

The fatal shooting happened on September 8 of this year when Columbia Police officers were dispatched to 1 Catawba Circle shortly before 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Seegars in the parking lot with serious bodily injuries. EMS personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene. An autopsy by the Coroner’s Office indicated that Seegars died from multiple gunshot wounds.