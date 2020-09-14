x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Two arrested in fatal shooting at River's Edge Apartments

According to Columbia Police the duo are accused of stealing the victim’s belongings including his wallet after shooting him

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at the Rivers Edge Apartments. 

According to Columbia Police Holbrook the two men,  Saequan Anderson ,20 and Pierre Bouknight , 32, are charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

RELATED: Orangeburg man dead after shooting at Columbia apartments Tuesday morning

Police investigators believe the suspects spoke with the victim, identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 30-year-old Stephen Michael Seegars before shots were fired. 

The duo is accused of stealing the victim’s belongings, including his wallet, after shooting and killing him. Police say there is no indication the victim knew the suspects. 

Credit: WLTX

Rivers Edge is a housing complex that's specifically for University of South Carolina students. The apartment complex is near Granby Park and the University of South Carolina's Founders Park baseball field, along the Congaree River

The fatal shooting happened on September 8 of this year when Columbia Police officers were dispatched to 1 Catawba Circle shortly before 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Seegars in the parking lot with serious bodily injuries. EMS personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene. An autopsy by the Coroner’s Office indicated that Seegars died from multiple gunshot wounds.

TOP STORIES

Persons of interest wanted in connection to Babcock fire identified

Ft. Jackson identifies soldier found dead in his barracks

TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in sale forced by President Trump over security claims

 