"Senseless”: Two arrested after Orangeburg man found dead in his yard

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.

Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have each been charged with murder. Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“This is just absolutely senseless,” Ravenell said. “But they’ll get at least 30 years to think about their actions.”

