SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators arrested two men in connection to a drug bust during the execution of a search warrant.

Frederick Brown, 45, and Unique Brunson, 19, are both charged with trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to law enforcement, investigators seized approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine, 80 grams of marijuana, two firearms and a more than $4,500 in cash.

Sumter County investigators and deputies made the arrests while executing a search warrant at a residence on Mary Street in Sumter County on Wednesday, Feb. 19.