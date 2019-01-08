LAMAR, S.C. — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after a search warrant revealed guns and drugs in a community home.

According to law enforcement, a violent felon was arrested after multiple firearms were discovered during a search of his Oates community home. Another person was arrested in connection with the search.

Brandon Trevon McFadden, 31, of Hartsville, and Shaniqua Lashawn Lowery, 28, of Lamar were arrested.

“This morning, Investigators with our Narcotics Unit and the Special Incident Response Team served a search warrant at residence on Oates Hwy. near E. Seven Pines St.,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Inside, Investigators located a .762x39 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, approximately 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 5.5 pounds of marijuana, less than one gram of cocaine, multiple weight scales and ammunition.”

McFadden is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine. Lowery is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of cocaine.

McFadden and Lowery are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.