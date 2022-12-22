2 arrests made in connection to Saluda County murder

One suspect was charged with murder and the other with accessory to murder.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price said that two recent arrests won't bring back a man who was shot to death in November, but he hopes it brings some relief to the victim's family.

The sheriff's office announced on Thursday that it had arrested two men, Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The Saluda County Sheriff's Office said that Cyrus was found dead on Nov. 19 along Hi-land Farm Road near Monetta.

The Saluda County Coroner's Office later confirmed that Cyrus had died from numerous gunshot wounds.