ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men face murder charges after repeatedly assaulting an Orangeburg County man, according to Orangeburg County deputies.

Ernie Stabler III, 41, and James John Olenick, 69, are both charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection with the Thursday assault.

Deputies say the victim notified them around 10 a.m. Thursday that two acquaintances had beaten him at his Capri Street home in Springfield.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the victim with several injuries on his person.

The victim told deputies that Stabler and Olenick came to his home and started an argument over a trailer and about $30 said to be owed Stabler. As the argument escalated, Stabler reportedly struck the 44-year-old victim with his fist, then with a roofing tool.

The victim managed to escape from Olenick, who was holding the victim while while Stabler punched him, the report states.The victim then ran into his home where he grabbed a pistol. However, Stabler and Olenick reportedly overpowered the victim and renewed their assault.

At the time of Thursday’s assault, Stabler was out on a $100,000 cash or surety bond for a 2018 assault in which is said to have slammed woman’s head in a car door while assaulting her after a dispute.

“These individuals had no mercy in their attacking this man,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “And for what? A dispute over a trailer and a couple of dollars. There’s no sense in that.”

During a hearing on Friday, bond was denied on Stabler. Olenick’s bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.