COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, two people are dead after a domestic incident.

According to RCSD, deputies were called to the 90 block of Summit Ridge Circle around 6:15 a.m. on Friday to a report of shots fired. Once they arrived at the home, they found two people deceased inside the home.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.