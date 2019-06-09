COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people who were found dead inside a northeast Richland County home Friday died in a murder-suicide, the coroner says.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the people was 45-year-old Christina Martin and 46-year-old Anthony Kwahn Kennedy.

Officers say Martin died from a gunshot wound, while Kennedy killed himself.

Richland County deputies say they were called to the 90 block of Summit Ridge Circle around 6:15 a.m. on Friday to a report of shots fired. Once they arrived at the home, they found the two dead inside the home.

Richland County called the deaths a domestic incident.