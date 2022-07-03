Two dead, one identified in Aiken County Days Inn shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County authorities are working to identify the suspect in a deadly Saturday night shooting that claimed two lives at a local motel.
According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North around 11 p.m. Deputies were initially called to a report of shots being fired in the area but soon found two deceased men in a motel room.
One of the two has since been identified by the Aiken County Coroner's Office as 39-year-old Barry J. Redding. The other victim, described as being a 40-year-old man by the sheriff's office, hasn't been publicly named as the coroner's office attempts to find the man's family.
Both will be autopsied on Wednesday in Newberry County.
While the person responsible hasn't been identified, the sheriff's office warned that the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous" when eventually found. Anyone with information can call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office directly at 803-648-6811 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.