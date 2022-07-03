Two dead, one identified in Aiken County Days Inn shooting

A shooting at a Days Inn motel has left 2 dead.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County authorities are working to identify the suspect in a deadly Saturday night shooting that claimed two lives at a local motel.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North around 11 p.m. Deputies were initially called to a report of shots being fired in the area but soon found two deceased men in a motel room.

One of the two has since been identified by the Aiken County Coroner's Office as 39-year-old Barry J. Redding. The other victim, described as being a 40-year-old man by the sheriff's office, hasn't been publicly named as the coroner's office attempts to find the man's family.

Both will be autopsied on Wednesday in Newberry County.