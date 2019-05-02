COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says the deaths of two people inside a home near Irmo Monday night was a murder-suicide.

Watts identified the two who died there as 23-year-old Tiana Perry and 25-year-old Darius J-Von Williams.

Officers say they'd gotten a call to do a welfare check at the pair's home on Clarion Road, which is just off Broad River Road near Interstate 26. When they went inside, they found the bodies of the two victims.

Watts says Perry was shot to death using a shotgun, and it's believed Williams then turned the weapon onto himself.

A baby was in the home at the time of the killings, but was unharmed. The child was put in the care of other family members.