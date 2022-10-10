x
Richland County investigating homicide in northeast Columbia after 2 found dead in home

Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department say they are investigating a homicide in northeast Columbia. 

Deputies responding to a welfare check Sunday evening located a man and a woman inside a home in the 400 block of Greensprings Drive, off North Brickyard Road. 

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds. Officers have not yet said what they think led up to the deaths or if they are searching for any suspects. 

The investigation remains ongoing and this story will be updated as details become available.

