Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
The coroner's office has identified the victims as 47-year-old James "Jamie" Perry and 49-year-old Patricia Kneece Perry. An autopsy for both is scheduled for Monday in Newberry.
The Saluda County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are also involved in the investigation. At this time, Sheriff Josh Price said the deaths are being investigated as suspected murder and suicide.