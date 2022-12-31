Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

The bodies of a man and woman were found during a welfare check, authorities said.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.

The coroner's office has identified the victims as 47-year-old James "Jamie" Perry and 49-year-old Patricia Kneece Perry. An autopsy for both is scheduled for Monday in Newberry.