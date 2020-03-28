GASTON, S.C. — Two Gaston teens have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting.

Daniel Taylor Jones, 18, and Christopher David Shumpert, 19, are charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

According to the Lexington County Coroner, Barry Chavis Jr. was fatally shot.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, another man was shot but is expected to recover.

According to the release, Jones and Shumpert had a long running disagreement with Chavis and the other man. When Jones and Shumpert went to the house of Chavis Friday night to continue the argument, they fired multiple shots at Chavis and the other man outside the home, according to the report.

Deputies arrested Jones a short time after the shooting incident and found Shumpert at an Aiken County hotel.

Both men are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.