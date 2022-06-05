Two injured in shooting outside Calhoun County club

Another shooting was also reported nearby, but no one was injured, Sheriff Thomas Summers said.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say two young men are recovering after being shot at a club in Calhoun County early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Thomas Summers Jr. said deputies were called to Club Rolex off of 3 Bridges Road around 4 a.m. to a reported shooting. He said they arrived at the club, which was still open at the time, to learn that a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man had been wounded.

Sheriff Summers said that he didn't believe their injuries were life-threatening.

Neither a motive nor suspects have been released regarding the shooting as the investigation continues.