Two injured in shooting outside Calhoun County club

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say two young men are recovering after being shot at a club in Calhoun County early Sunday morning.
Sheriff Thomas Summers Jr. said deputies were called to Club Rolex off of 3 Bridges Road around 4 a.m. to a reported shooting. He said they arrived at the club, which was still open at the time, to learn that a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man had been wounded.
Sheriff Summers said that he didn't believe their injuries were life-threatening.
Neither a motive nor suspects have been released regarding the shooting as the investigation continues.
The sheriff added that another shooting also occurred within a mile of the club and involved shots fired into a vehicle. He said it's unclear if the gunfire was directly related.