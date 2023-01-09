Two Lexington County men arrested on child sex abuse material charges

In unrelated cases, one man distributed, one possessed materials related to sexual exploitation of minors.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two Lexington County men have been arrested and charged in unrelated cases pertaining to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Brian Andrew Brown, 18, of West Columbia, was arrested on Dec. 28, and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Nathan Allen Miller, 32, of Cayce, was arrested on Dec. 29, and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the Lexington County Sheriff's Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Brown and Miller. Investigators believe that Brown distributed files of child sexual abuse material and Miller was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

CSAM is the term law enforcement now uses rather than the word "pornography." Globally, it is believed CSAM is a "more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes."