Two Lexington men arrested for solicitation and child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of two Lexington men on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Bazle Kenneth Hutto, 67, and Logan Freddie Brady, 22, face a total of 18 charges after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested the men in unrelated cases. Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service and Attorney General's Office, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

A CyberTipline report to investigators from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led them the Hutto, who manufactured, distributed, and was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Hutto was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023, and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count; four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Brady solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material. He also sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Brady was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, and charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and two counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.