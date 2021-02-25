Two Lowcountry men arrested in connection to Jan. fatal shooting

Theodore Nelson, 28, and Malik Hedin, 24, have been charged with murder.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has announced the arrest of two Lowcountry men in connection to a fatal January shooting.

Theodore Nelson, 28, and Malik Hedin, 24, have been charged with murder. Both men were formally charged and presented their rights during a hearing on Wednesday.

According to investigators' reports, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 16, shots were fired from a passing vehicle and struck the victim, a 32-year-old Summerville man standing outside, multiple times. The victim and several other men were at a Eutawville residence the day of the shooting.

The victim was transported to a Midlands area hospital where he later died.

Both Nelson and Hedin were taken into custody on Monday by a joint task force of OCSO and US Deputy Marshals.

A charge of murder carries a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.