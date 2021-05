Investigators say the fatal shooting happened late Monday night just before 11 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a late night shooting that left two males dead.

Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m., Monday, May 10 at the Madison Station Apartments on 4020 Ulmer Road, off Leesburg Road in southeast Columbia.

At this time, the department says officers are working to determine what happened and to identify the shooter.