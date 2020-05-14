COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men have been arrested on drug and weapons charges following a search at a local motel.

On May 14, investigators executed a search warrant at Super 8 Motel on Forest Drive. The search warrant resulted from an investigation.

Deputies say they located a stolen gun and a variety of illegal drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, crack, ice and marijuana.

Arrested were Marcus Payne, 26, and Cotey Haynes, 30. Haynes is facing weapons charges and a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Payne is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute schedule II, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

Payne and Haynes will be taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.