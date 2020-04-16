BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Update: Rockingham County deputies are looking for a third suspect. Eric Lamont Blackstock,34, is wanted in connection with the home invasion. He is pictured bellow

Mugshot of Eric Lamont Blackstock

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office





Two men have been arrested in connection with a home break-in involving a teen who was tied up during the crime.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old girl was home alone Tuesday afternoon as the suspects broke in the house located on Guerrant Springs Road in Ruffin.

Investigators said the suspects tied up the girl’s hands and feet while they stole guns and electronics from the house. The victim told investigators she believed there were three suspects involved. However, it’s unclear if there was an additional suspect involved in the break-in. Investigators said the teen received minor injuries as a result of the break-in.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said the suspects are tied to another home break-in that occurred Wednesday morning on Caber Road in Browns Summit.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office assisted and the North Highway Patrol while responding to the breaking and entering. One of the suspects ran into the woods but the other was found hiding in the attic of the house.

Deputies arrested both Maurice Alexande Williamson and Shiheem Deshan Williamson.

Both are charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting injuries, and felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, and resisting arrest.

