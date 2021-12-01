Two men arrested in fatal shooting at Columbia apartment complex

The shooting took place at the Waters at Longcreek apartments Tuesday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Columbia apartment complex.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Wednesday that 19-year-old Travis Lamar Mitchell and 18-year-old Vashaun Alija Gaulman are each charged with murder in the killing that took place the Waters at Longcreek Apartments on Longcreek Drive. Those units are located just off Broad River Road near Interstate 20.

Both men turned themselves over to investigators without incident at Richland County Sheriff's Department Headquarters.

Around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon, responded to the apartments after getting a call of a shooting. They arrived to find a man inside a vehicle who’d been shot in the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators haven't said all of what they believe led to the shooting but they said it is drug-related. The Richland County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the person who was killed.