COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in April that left a woman injured.

According to law enforcement, the woman is still in the hospital.

Booker Tyrell Henley, 25, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder and Diamond Faybeon Davis, 18, is charged with assault by a mob 2nd degree.

Previously arrested was Jasmine Niyashia Green, 20. She is charged with attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

The arrests stem from an incident on Sunday, Apr. 26. Deputies responded to the 80 block of Aster Circle in reference to a fight in progress and shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the lower body. She was transported to the hospital where she remains.

The investigation revealed that Davis assaulted the victim, and that Henley took the gun from Green immediately after the shooting and fled the scene.

Davis was arrested at her home around 7 a.m. Thursday without incident by the Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force. Henley was arrested on May 20 at his home, also by the Fugitive Task Force.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC