Two arrested in connection to deadly motorcycle club shooting in Columbia

According to the report, deputies believe that an argument escalated and led to shots being fired at the business.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection to a shooting at a Columbia bike shop that led to multiple injuries and a death.

The incident happened late Thursday afternoon in the 7800 block of Two Notch Road at Capital City Cycles.

Officers say around 4 p.m. Thursday they got a call of shots fired outside the place. When they arrived, they found five victims, one of whom died.

The four others who were wounded were taken to the hospital.

Two of the men who were taken to the hospital are now facing charges. One of them, a 36-year-old, is charged with obstruction of justice in the case and arrested upon release from the hospital. The other, a 58-year-old man, was charged with assault by mob in the first degree.