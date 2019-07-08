ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Charges for attempted murder against two men have been upgraded to murder after a man they shot has died, Orangeburg County deputies say.

“These individuals were originally charged with attempted murder after shooting at some men sitting outside of a Graham Street residence last month,” the sheriff said. “One of those men has now passed from his injuries.”

Shyheim Lippman, 23, and Shavore Guinyard, 19, were charged in July with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a stolen pistol in connection with a July 21 shooting incident.

According to law enforcement, the charges were upgraded on August 1 after a 27-year-old man died from his injuries.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a location on Graham Street. The victims said they were outside when occupants of a passing vehicle began firing at them. The men said they were struck before they could take cover.

On the following day, investigators developed information where one of the alleged shooters may be located.

Investigators had initially sought Lippman at a Corona Street apartment. Investigators were also seeking Guinyard, who was discovered inside with Lippman.

Two other men inside the apartment were charged with unrelated violations.

Following the arrests, bond had been denied for Lippman and Guinyard on the original attempted murder charges.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant continued the denial of bond for the two men on the upgraded charges during Wednesday’s court appearance.