COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men have been shot to death at a home in Batesburg-Leesville.

Officers say around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, they got a call of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have identified the victims as 26-year-old Richard DeQuincy Broadwater and Daniel Nathanial Robinson

