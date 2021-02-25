One dead, one wounded after shooting in Columbia

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that led to the death of one man.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that led to the death of a 42-year-old.

According to the report, deputies responded on Feb. 25 around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Walnut Grove Circle to reports of a shooting. They found two men with gunshot wounds.

Deputies were told that one of the men suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body died while being transported to the hospital by EMS. The other remains at a local hospital being treated, according to the report.

The shooting remains under investigation. Preliminary information has revealed the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community, according to RCSD. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.