BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Two people are dead following a shooting in Batesburg-Leesville Friday night.

Officer say around 9:15 p.m., they got a call about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Richard DeQuincy Broadwater and 33-year-old Daniel Nathanial Robinson.

Officers have not yet said if they have any leads on a suspect. Anyone with information about the killings should call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.