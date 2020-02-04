COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at Circle K on Parklane Road.

According to the report, the incident happened on February 12 around 3:19 p.m. when a man walked into the store, looked around, and left without buying anything. A few minutes later, the other man walked into the store, went into the wine cooler and took three bottles of wine and walked out without paying. Both men fled the scene in a dark Toyota Tundra Dual Cab Truck.

RCSD

Anyone who can identify these men or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1,000