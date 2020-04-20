FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday, April 18, 2020, that left one person dead and two people injured.

The first incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Birch Street in Winnsboro where two people were shot. Juan J. Williams, 46, was struck by gunfire and transported to Prisma Emergency Room in Winnsboro where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified two suspected shooters and are asking the public for help in locating Neil Smith, Jr, 26, and Rondell T. Trapp, 35. Smith and Trapp are facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with this incident. Both of these men should be considered armed and extremely dangerous

If you see either of these two individuals, call 911 immediately. If anyone has information regarding these incidents or the location of these two individuals, they are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

While deputies were on scene of the first incident, a second shooting incident occurred in the 100 block of Birch Street at approximately 8:50 PM.

An altercation, unrelated to the first incident, occurred where Dydreekus D. McDaniel was struck by gunfire. McDaniel was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Shawn A. Broom, 25, was taken into custody a short time later and charged with attempted murder.



