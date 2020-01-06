COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a convenience store of beer and assaulted two employees.

According to the report, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, deputies responded to a a burglary and assault in progress call at the Shell Gas Station at 8550 Farrow Road.

The store manager explained that two men came in and started taking cases of beer. She got uneasy so she locked the doors with the two men inside. That’s when one of the men got angry and assaulted her and another employee, threatening to shoot one of them.

During that time, the second man threw a cooler through the glass door. The men then took several cases of beer and left the store in a black SUV. Surveillance footage captured some of the action.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be made through crimesc.com or the P3 Tips App.