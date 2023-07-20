'Planned and targeted' | New arrests announced in 2021 Lexington County armed robbery

Two others were arrested shortly after the shooting and robbery happened but the arrests of Khartae Tyuan Bethel and Darreun Hampton Miller were arrested this week.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies arrested two more suspects in a violent armed robbery in 2021.

On Thursday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Khartae Tyuan Bethel and 19-year-old Darreun Hampton Miller on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, discharging a weapon into a dwelling and criminal conspiracy.

In a statement, Sheriff Jay Koon said the charges stem from a shooting in 2021 during a "planned and targeted robbery" at a home on Double Eagle Circle.

"Detectives have continued to work on this case and just recently identified Bethel and Miller as a result of victim and witness statements," he said.

Bethel was arrested on Saturday and Miller on Wednesday, the sheriff said. Authorities said that the suspects fired several shots into the home as they ran away and shot a woman - though she has completely recovered, the department said.

Before escaping, they allegedly held one of the victims at gunpoint in the front yard, which led to the kidnapping charge.