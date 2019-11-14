COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man opened fire inside a Richland County business because he was upset with the employees there.

Deputies have charged Thomas Ryan Massengale, 23, with four counts of attempted murder.

Officers say on November 13 at 9:40 a.m., deputies got a call of a shooting at a business in the 5500 block of Two Notch Road. Deputies say when they got there, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims told deputies that Massengale had previously been a customer there. They said Massengale was upset about a vehicle title transfer, and during an argument with the 38-year-old, he pulled out a gun and began firing at employees.

He then left the scene.

Officers say they arrested Massengale a day later during a brief struggle. He is being held at the Richland County Detention Center.