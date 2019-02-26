ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people were found shot and killed in a car that crashed into a fence in Rock Hill Tuesday, police said.

Police received a call around 1:30 pm. to assist EMS after a white Chevrolet Impala struck a fence at the intersection of Chestnut Street and South Jones Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver and front passenger in the vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead on the scene. They were identified as Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and 23-year-old Malik McCullough.

On Monday, Rock Hill Police announced the arrest of 16-year-old Sam Saadiq Robinson for murder in relation to this case. Police said Robinson is being charged as an adult.

Rock Hill Investigators worked with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Robinson was located at a residence in Charlotte NC. He is currently being held in Charlotte awaiting an extradition hearing.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 803 329-7293.