LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are investigating after two people were shot near a gas station Sunday night.

Officers say the incident happened adjacent to a convenience store in the 3800 block of Highway 321 near Gaston.

When officers got to the scene at 7:20 p.m., they found the two victims. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are said to be non life-threatening.

Detectives interviewed potential witnesses who were on the scene at the time shots were fired near the store.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.