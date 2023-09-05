Two rapes reported at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center within ten days, Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating

In both instances, victims were detainees assaulted by other detainees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There have been two separate instances of forcible rape within Richland County's Alvin S Glenn Detention Center within the span of ten days, according to Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD).

The first incident of criminal sexual assault occurred around 1:15 p.m. on August 26. A RCSD deputy responded to the detention center and made contact with the inmate victim. In this instance, the victim was allegedly assaulted by a cell mate. A sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) exam collected evidence from the victim, who is wanting to press charges for this assault.

The second incident occurred on Sept. 1. RCSD investigators were called to a local hospital on Sept. 3 after a detainee was brought in for treatment after allegedly being sexually assaulted by two other detainees.