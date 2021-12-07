Two California children found in Las Vegas after being missing for more than three months

Two Sacramento kids, 12-year-old Aaron Safrans and eight-year-old Cheriyah Dizonbeing, have been found after being missing for more than three months.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two children from south Sacramento who went missing on Aug. 24., 2021, have been found in Las Vegas, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities previously reported the biological mother is to blame for 12-year-old Aaron Safrans and eight-year-old Cheriyah Dizonbeing being missing for more than three months.

Arminda Yadao, the adopted mother of the two, said when the two children went missing, Cheriyah was allegedly seen talking to her biological mother, 34-year-old Reychel Dizon, in front of their apartment complex before she and her brother went missing.

“We found out later that the mom had posted something on the internet with the kids in the background,” Yadao said.

This isn't the first time Dizon is believed to have taken her biological children. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Dizon took the children from their elementary school near Elk Grove in August 2019. Dizon lost custody of her children, and deputies say she is homeless.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the children's biological mother, Dizon was taken into custody in Las Vegas by police. She was arrested on a felony no bail warrant after the over three month long investigation. She was booked on two felony counts of child abduction.