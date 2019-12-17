Two sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murders of three in Lexington County

Murders occurred during a home invasion on December 17, 2019, in St. Andrews neighborhood

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following a jury trial in Lexington County for the death of three men on December 17, 2019.

Co-defendants Jeremy Cornish and Justin Hopkins were both convicted of three counts of murder in connection to a home invasion in the St. Andrews area of Lexington County. In addition to the murder charges, both men were charged with first degree burglary, which will carry an 18 year sentence.

Branton Booker, age 28; Sheldon Devon Livingston, age 26; and Duwan Williams, age 27, lost their lives inside the Woodland Village apartment where they were staying.

According to court records, Cornish and Hopkins arrived at the apartment on 113 Butternut Lane, near Bush River Road, in a white Chevy truck driven by Cornish.

When Booker opened the door to Cornish and Hopkins, Booker was shot twice. Cornish and Hopkins then began firing at Livingston and Williams, who were sleeping -- striking Livingston 12 times and Williams 4 times. Cornish and Hopkins then began rummaging the home for items to steal.

A surviving witness in the home was able to hide in a closet and call 911 after the intruders left the scene around 11 a.m.

Nearby residents recall seeing a man matching the description of Hopkins get into a white Chevy truck and speed away with Cornish driving.

The Major Crimes Unit at Lexington County Sheriff's Department identified Hopkins as a suspect in the case and obtained a search warrant for his apartment. While conducting surveillance at outside the apartment, investigators observed a white Chevy pull up and drop off Hopkins. A traffic stop of the truck confirmed Cornish as the driver.

Investigators then observed Hopkins leave his apartment with two duffle bags and get into a sedan. A search warrant was obtained for the duffle bags and a traffic stop of the sedan lead to the arrest of Hopkins.

Inside the duffle bags, investigators found evidence directly linking Hopkins to the Woodland Village crime scene and the murders of the three men -- including bloody clothing and ammunition matching the type and caliber of the ammunition found at the crime scene. DNA testing on the blood on Hopkins' white T-shirt matched that of Williams. A DNA swab collected from a door at the Woodland Village apartment tested consistent with the DNA of Cornish.

In addition to the DNA evidence, forensic evidence found on a pair of brown work boots taken from Hopkins' apartment during law enforcement's search placed Hopkins at the scene of the crime. An impression left on a bedroom door that had been kicked open during the incident was consistent with the same size, shape, and tread pattern of Hopkins' boots.

There was even surveillance footage from a grocery store on St. Andrews Road, near Hopkins' residence, that showed Cornish dropping Hopkins off at the store approximately fifteen minutes after the murders occurred. In the video, Cornish is seen driving the white Chevy truck and Hopkins is wearing the brown work boots and white T-shirt.

Following the verdict, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard stated, “a crime of this nature shocks the conscience of our community. We cannot tolerate violence in our neighborhoods and in our homes. Our hope is that this outcome brings some measure of justice to the victims and their families."