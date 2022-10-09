Dispute between groups leads to two wounded in shooting at Waffle House

The investigation is still underway but authorities say the dispute began elsewhere.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds following an overnight shooting at a Waffle House in Lexington County.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 late Saturday. There they found two people shot.

Preliminary information provided by the sheriff's department suggests that the incident began as an earlier dispute between two groups at another location on South Lake.

Detectives have since interviewed witnesses and are looking at surveillance video. Based on what they know of the shooting so far, investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

However, as the investigation is still underway, no details regarding possible suspects have been provided at this time. The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.