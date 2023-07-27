Columbia Police investigate shooting that wounded two on North Main Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in Columbia are investigating a shooting on North Main Street that wounded two people on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities confirmed just before 5 p.m. that two people were shot in the 5500 block of North Main Street. Officials didn't have any specifics regarding the severity of their injuries or what led up to the shooting.
Police said the investigation was still in the early stages and very active. Anyone with information about this or other crimes in Columbia should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit CrimeSC.com.