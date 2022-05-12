Domestic dispute leaves 2 women injured by gunfire in Pelion, suspect arrested

Kwame Marquis McKnight has been charged with attempted murder after Wednesday night shooting

PELION, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a man they say shot into a car, injuring two women and where two children were also inside.

Kwame Marquis McKnight, 32, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Pine Street in Pelion. When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the home. The third person in the vehicle was not injured.

According to the incident report, one of the victims told deputies that McKnight and the victim were involved in a verbal argument when McKnight started shooting at the vehicle. The victim also said there were two children in the car at the time of the shooting and that the victim was holding one of them when the shooting began.

Both gunshot victims were treated at the scene and then transported by EMS to an area hospital.