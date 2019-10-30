ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects in a Tuesday armed robbery of an Orangeburg man.

“If they think they can go around this county robbing people, we have a place where they can rethink their position,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you know either of them, call us.”

According to law enforcement, just before noon on Tuesday, a Mill Branch Road man called 911 saying he had been robbed by two armed subjects.

According to the incident report, the man was getting into the shower when he heard a knock at his door. He opened it to discover two white males pointing a gun at him, demanding his wallet.

The man gave them his wallet, along with the $250 inside.

After taking the wallet, the two gunmen fled in an older model green Buick or Pontiac.

The two are each described as standing about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing around 160. Both men had light-colored hair and believed to be in their 30s.

If you have any information on these gunmen, please call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or by downloading the P3 Tips app.