Two wanted in gun deal turned armed robbery, Sumter police say

Sumter police say the incident happened at a home on Maxwell Avenue.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are looking for two men they say were involved in a gun deal that turned into an armed robbery, leaving one person critically injured.

19-year-old Octavious Brock and 20-year-old Dywain McKenzie are wanted on charges of conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts each of attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police say the incident happened last week at home in Sumter on Maxell Avenue. Police say they arrived on the scene to find a man injured. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to investigators.

Later that night McKenzie was also found shot and taken to the hospital, where he was released following treatment. It was only later, after an investigation, that police determined that the victim, along with McKenzie and Brock were at the home on Maxwell Avenue to exchange guns.

Police are asking if you have any information to please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.