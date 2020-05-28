COLUMBIA, S.C. —

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two potential witnesses in a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

On May 26, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive around 9:20 p.m. The victim in the shooting died from his injuries on scene.

There were several witnesses in the area that scattered once deputies arrived.

Deputies say the two men in the video below were among those present in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you know who these men are, have any information as to their whereabouts or have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

