COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff Department is looking for a man and woman in connection with a shoplifting incident in Columbia Mall.

The man and women are wanted for shoplifting from Pro Image Sport Store located at 7201 Two Notch Road, in Columbia Mall.

On October 21 between 3 and 4 p.m., the two suspects entered Pro Image Sport Store and took multiple shirts, 2 jackets and a floor mat valued at approximately $450. The man removed the security tags and placed the items under his clothing. The two suspects left the store unidentified.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

The man is seen wearing “The North Face” hat, jacket with dark pants and has a full thick beard and white shoes.

The women is seen wearing a jeans, blue top which appears to be scrubs and a dark colored jacket with long hair that is dark at the root area and red towards the bottom.

Anyone with information about the incident or knows the suspects identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.