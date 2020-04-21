RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two women were taken to the hospital for treatment after a shooting in southeast Columbia Monday night, according to Richland County deputies.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 2500 block of S. Partridge Circle around 8:40 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find that two women had been shot in the upper body. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

