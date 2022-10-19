Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary

Incident on Broom Road in Fairfield County occurred Monday, Oct. 17

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on Broom Mill Road in Ridgeway. Deputies claim the women entered the residence illegally and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The resident was not at home during the incident and discovered the crime when they returned to the home.

Arrest warrants have been issued by the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office for the two women who are reportedly from Lexington County. Both are being charged with First Degree Burglary and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.