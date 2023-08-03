Two wounded in Hopkins shooting on Wednesday night

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men are being treated following a shooting in the Hopkins area on Wednesday night.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 8 p.m. Deputies were responding to gunfire reports when they found a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old man wounded.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not made public.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's department didn't say what led to the shooting. However, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.